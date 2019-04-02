  1. Home
  2. World

Red Wings, Blashill agree on 2-year contract extension

By  Associated Press
2019/04/02 22:24
Detroit Red Wings left wing Taro Hirose greets the bench after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Sunday

Detroit Red Wings left wing Taro Hirose greets the bench after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Sunday

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard, left, and Andreas Athanasiou celebrate the team's 4-0 win against the New Jersey Devils in an NHL hockey ga

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard, left, and Andreas Athanasiou celebrate the team's 4-0 win against the New Jersey Devils in an NHL hockey ga

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings and coach Jeff Blashill have agreed on a two-year contract extension.

The 45-year-old Blashill is in his fourth season as coach of the storied franchise, which will miss the playoffs for the third straight year.

General manager Ken Holland says Blashill has done well to develop the young talent on the roster as the Red Wings rebuild. Before their skid, Detroit had reached the postseason for 25 consecutive seasons.

Blashill's NHL head coaching record is 135-143-47. The extension was announced hours before the Red Wings hosted Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports