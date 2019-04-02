All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Tampa Bay 79 60 15 4 124 314 214 x-Boston 79 47 23 9 103 247 207 x-Toronto 79 46 26 7 99 279 238 Montreal 79 42 29 8 92 238 227 Florida 80 36 32 12 84 263 274 Detroit 79 31 38 10 72 221 265 Buffalo 79 31 38 10 72 212 265 Ottawa 79 28 45 6 62 234 290 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Washington 80 47 25 8 102 276 245 x-N.Y. Islanders 80 46 27 7 99 223 195 Pittsburgh 79 43 25 11 97 265 232 Columbus 79 45 30 4 94 247 222 Carolina 79 43 29 7 93 234 218 Philadelphia 79 37 34 8 82 236 264 N.Y. Rangers 79 31 35 13 75 220 262 New Jersey 80 30 40 10 70 217 269 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Winnipeg 79 46 29 4 96 265 234 x-Nashville 79 44 29 6 94 229 208 x-St. Louis 79 43 28 8 94 234 214 Dallas 79 41 31 7 89 200 194 Colorado 79 36 29 14 86 249 237 Minnesota 79 36 34 9 81 206 230 Chicago 79 34 33 12 80 258 283 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Calgary 80 50 23 7 107 287 221 x-San Jose 79 44 26 9 97 279 253 x-Vegas 80 43 30 7 93 246 221 Arizona 79 38 33 8 84 206 215 Vancouver 79 34 35 10 78 217 246 Edmonton 79 34 36 9 77 225 264 Anaheim 80 33 37 10 76 191 248 Los Angeles 79 29 41 9 67 192 255

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Florida 5, Washington 3

Toronto 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2

St. Louis 3, Colorado 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Chicago 3, OT

Vegas 3, Edmonton 1

Calgary 7, Los Angeles 2

Tuesday's Games

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.