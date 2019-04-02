WORLD SPORTS DIGEST at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

LONDON — The head of European soccer discusses his shame about cases of discrimination at soccer matches on a weekly basis, at a UEFA conference. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1500 GMT.

Fulham will be relegated from the English Premier League with a loss at Watford, while Manchester United can climb into third place with a win at Wolverhampton Wanderers. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2100 GMT. Plus 2 separates.

BERLIN — German soccer federation president Reinhard Grindel has resigned and apologized for accepting a luxury watch from a Ukrainian oligarch. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 80 words, photos. Will be updated.

MADRID — Real Madrid unveils latest plans for the renovation of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1600 GMT.

When Kylian Mbappe scored France's final goal in a 4-2 victory over Croatia, he became only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final, emulating Pele. The two meet in Paris on Tuesday. Developing.

MADRID — Barcelona visits relegation-threatened Villarreal to defend its comfortable 10-point lead in the Spanish league. Second-place Atletico Madrid hosts Girona. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

BERLIN — Hamburger SV visits second division rival Paderborn in the German Cup quatrerfinals for a game that evokes memories of their referee-manipulated first-round meeting 15 years ago. Also, Augsburg hosts Leipzig. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 2100 GMT.

MILAN — Juventus will move a step closer to securing an eighth successive Serie A title if it wins at Cagliari. Earlier, AC Milan hosts Udinese and will be looking to boost its chances of securing a Champions League spot. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 2000 GMT.

— RGL--AUSTRALIA-DREAM DUO — Film star Crowe, coach Bennett team up in NRL. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 750 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Bucks beat Nets as Antetokounmpo returns to the lineup. SENT: 920 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Tavares scores as Maple Leafs top Isles 2-1 to clinch spot. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Yanks beat Tigers, lose Stanton and Andujar to injuries. SENT: 2,070 words, photos.

