Rental companies protest against Taiwan measures targeting Uber

Car rental representatives walk out of hearing due to presence of taxi drivers

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/02 19:33
Uber Taiwan is again the focus of conflict between rental car operators and taxi drivers.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Representatives of rental companies walked out of a hearing in Taipei Tuesday to protest against government measures designed to regulate the activities of United States ride-hailing company Uber Technologies.

The company reportedly said it might consider withdrawing from the country if the proposals were passed in their present form.

The new rules would require Uber to charge hourly and daily fares instead of a rate based on the distance, while hailing a Uber car on the street would also be banned, the report said.

On Tuesday, delegations of rental car companies willing to cooperate with Uber showed up at a government-sponsored hearing in Taipei’s Shilin District, but they were dissatisfied with the presence of taxi drivers, the United Daily News reported.

The cabbies should not be allowed to attend a meeting between car rental companies and the government, the protesters said.

The rental companies accused the Ministry of Transportation of a divisive policy setting different modes of transportation against each other, damaging their business while also harming the competitiveness of the taxi sector, UDN reported.

About 1,000 representatives of the rental companies protested outside after their leaders left the hearing, the last of its kind on the subject of Uber and the new legislation.
