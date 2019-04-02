  1. Home
Japanese cabinet chief calls for direct Taiwan-China dialogue

Yoshihide Suga said peace across the Taiwan Strait is extremely important to the region

By Ryan Drillsma,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/02 17:53
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the wake of China’s repeated intrusions on Taiwan’s airspace, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has called for a direct cross-strait dialogue for the sake of maintaining peace.

Answering media questions on Tuesday, Suga said the peace and stability of Taiwan is extremely important to the region and the wider world, UDN reports. Close attention should be paid to developments across the Taiwan Strait, Suga added.

Suga also said he hopes Taiwan and China can conduct a dialogue to peacefully resolve the problem.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Suga for openly addressing the cross-strait dilemma. Our government has long been committed to maintaining the status quo of cross-strait peace, said MoFA.

The ministry has already condemned China’s deliberate provocation, instructing fighter jets to cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait, said MoFA. Regional allies have been instructed to pay close attention to the peace and stability of this hazardous area.

MoFA stated that Taiwan will continue to strengthen its defense capabilities, and maintain close cooperation with like-minded allies, including the U.S. and Japan, in order to defend Taiwan’s freedom and democracy and preserve peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.
