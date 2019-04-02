TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Nearly 1,000 mulberry trees on public land in Tongluo Township, Miaoli County are bearing fruit, and since the township made them available for the public to pick free of charge on April 1, the phone in the township office has been ringing off the hook, the United Daily reported on Tuesday.

The township office said that the mulberry trees are located beside a “big teapot” art installation at kilometer mark 38 of old Provincial Highway 13.

The mulberry fruit is now in season and will reach its climax stage in mid-April, the township office added.

Tongluo township mayor Lee Jui-ting (李瑞廷) said members of the public are welcome to pick the mulberry and visit attractions in the township.

Due to climate variation, the harvest period alters every year, the township office said, suggesting interested parties to call the office at 037-982130.