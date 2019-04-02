  1. Home
Taiwan’s EVA Air voted 3rd best airline in the world by Trip Advisor

EVA has best business class and best premium economy class in Asia

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/02 17:14
EVA Air wins accolades from Trip Advisor users. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - EVA Air emerged as the third best airline in the world according to online travel platform Trip Advisor’s Travelers Choice rankings.

Only Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways came out better, the Economic Daily reported Tuesday.

For EVA, the latest ranking meant a progress of two places, while it also won the accolades for best business class and best premium economy class in Asia.

Trip Advisor said the awards showed that the world’s airlines were doing their best to improve services and to provide travelers with the best possible experience.

Expressing his thanks for the result, EVA Chairman Steve Lin (林寶水) said that following its 30th anniversary, the airline would continue to emphasize safety and comfort for its passengers.
EVA Air
Trip Advisor
Singapore Airlines
Qatar Airways

