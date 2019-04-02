TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Addressing recent discussion about Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members potentially using an “emperor’s clause” to repeal William Lai’s presidential candidacy, Lai’s running office spokesperson Lin Sheng-che (林聖哲) said the action would cause great harm to the party.

After stepping down as premier of Taiwan last year, Lai announced his 2020 presidential bid in March, days prior to Tsai Ing-wen’s re-election bid. Lai and DPP Chairperson Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) have warned against party factionalism, but Cho said in-party deliberations were still taking place, CNA reports.

Cho noted there is an “emperor’s clause” that allows members at the national congress to repeal a presidential candidate if they deem the individual unsuitable.

The clause ought not be used rashly however, he added, and it has never been used before.

In an interview on Tuesday, Lai’s running office spokesperson stressed to media that if the clause is enacted, it will cause enormous harm to the DPP. Lin said provisions stipulate the clause was written for use in extreme situations only.

A deadline of Friday was set for negotiations between DPP primary candidates on nominating an individual for the presidential race. Reports suggest an opinion poll will take place, although Tsai and Lai must agree on fine details, including how the poll is to be conducted.

Despite the majority of sitting DPP legislators indicating their support for Tsai, Lin said Lai will follow the primary selection procedures through to the end. When asked if Lai would support Tsai if she won the primary, Lin said she could not answer this question on behalf of the candidate.