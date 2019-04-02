TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — TVBS recently conducted a survey to measure public satisfaction with Taiwan’s six mayors after 100 days of tenure.

Despite receiving fervent support upon his election, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) first 100 days in office left only 47 percent of city residents satisfied, according to polls.

Han recorded the lowest public satisfaction levels among the three mayors new to the seat last year. 70 percent of respondents in Taoyuan indicated satisfaction with Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), while 49 percent of Tainan residents said they were satisfied with Mayor Huang Wei-cher (黃偉哲).

Cheng was the only mayor to receive a majority of votes indicating satisfaction with his performance.

The three mayors re-elected last year fared worse in the polls. 42 percent of respondents in New Taipei indicated satisfaction with Hou You-yi’s (侯友宜) performance, while only 38 percent of Taipei residents indicated satisfaction with Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

33 percent of respondents in Taichung said they were satisfied with mayor Lu Shiow-yen’s (盧秀燕) performance thus far.

In addition, 56 percent of respondents in Taipei indicated they would not support Ko if he ran for president. Ko has not officially announced his bid but last month outlined his political vision in Washington in a similar vein to other presidential hopefuls.

58 percent of Taipei residents said they were dissatisfied with Ko’s handling of the Taipei Dome construction.

Ko called the dome a “historical glitch” earlier this year following failure to ameliorate the current situation from deadlock. The mayor halted its construction in 2015 due to safety concerns, the city government taking developers Farglory Group (遠雄集團) to court over the matter.

Although 60 percent of Kaohsiung residents said they were confident in Han’s ability to promote local agricultural produce abroad, 52 percent said they would not support a 2020 presidential bid. Han has already expressed he will not run for president in 2020, but supporters continue to rally for his recruitment by the Kuomintang Central Committee.