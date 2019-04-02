TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The January/February issue of Taiwan’s national Uniform Invoice lottery generates most Special Prize winners in the receipt lottery’s history, Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) revealed on Tuesday (April 2).

On Tuesday afternoon, the MOF released the list of purchases with top prize winning numbers, revealing that 20 purchases have hit the NT$10 million Special Prize jackpots, the most numerous in the lottery’s history, while 11 purchases won the NT$2 million Grand Prize.

Lottery winners can claim the money won from the January/February receipt lottery from April 6 until July 5.

In addition, since January 1, more outlets for receipt lottery winners to claim the money they won have been added, and the number totals more than 13,000, the MOF said. The outlets include First Bank, Chang Hwa Bank, Agricultural Bank of Taiwan, credit departments of Farmers' (Fisherman’s) Associations, and Credit Co-operatives across Taiwan.

NT$200 and NT$1,000 winners can also claim the money at all convenient stores, PX Mart stores (全聯), and Simple Mart stores (美廉社) across the country.