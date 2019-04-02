TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The body of Taiwanese man found dead inside a hotel in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday (March 30) was found to contain 50 packets of an illegal substance, the leakage of which investigators believed caused his death.

On Saturday, police found the body of a 62-year-old Taiwanese man at a hotel in Taito, Tokyo, reported Mainichi Shimbun. An autopsy revealed that, although the man showed no signs of external trauma, his body contained 50 packets of an illegal drug inside.

Investigators found that some of the packets had ruptured and the illegal substance had seeped out into the man's system, causing him to die from a drug overdose. Japanese police suspect the man was involved in a narcotics smuggling ring.

Two other Taiwanese men had stayed in the hotel with the deceased man, but their whereabouts are currently unknown. Japanese police are currently tracing the movements of the other two men.