TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The annual Computex computer show has invited Tainan-born Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) CEO and President Lisa Su (蘇姿丰) to give a keynote speech, reports said Tuesday.

The 49-year-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate will be present at the international news conference one day ahead of the show on May 27 and serve as first-ever top speaker of the new “CEO Keynote” section at Computex, the Central News Agency reported.

Her speech will focus on the new era in high-performance computing, but she will also take the opportunity to emphasize cooperation with other companies and present new products from AMD.

Computex 2019 will take place from May 28 until June 1. Last year’s edition attracted more than 42,000 visitors from 168 countries, according to the organizer, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

AMD’s Su emigrated to the United States with her parents, a retired statistician and an accountant, when she was about three years old. She went on to study electrical engineering and worked at Texas Instruments and IBM before joining AMD, a prominent manufacturer of microprocessors, in 2012.