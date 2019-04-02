|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Freeman Atl
|4
|14
|1
|7
|.500
|Wong StL
|5
|18
|5
|9
|.500
|Ramos NYM
|4
|13
|3
|6
|.462
|Bellinger LAD
|5
|24
|7
|11
|.458
|McNeil NYM
|4
|11
|2
|5
|.455
|Robles Was
|3
|11
|3
|5
|.455
|Dahl Col
|5
|18
|2
|8
|.444
|Franco Phi
|3
|9
|2
|4
|.444
|Pederson LAD
|5
|16
|8
|7
|.438
|Albies Atl
|4
|14
|2
|6
|.429
|Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 4; Yelich, Milwaukee, 4; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 4; Jones, Arizona, 3; Pederson, Los Angeles, 3; Wong, St. Louis, 3; 11 tied at 2.
|Runs Batted In
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 8; Yelich, Milwaukee, 8; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 8; Franco, Philadelphia, 7; Alonso, New York, 6; Pollock, Los Angeles, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 6; JBaez, Chicago, 6; 7 tied at 5.
|Pitching
; 28 tied at 1-0.