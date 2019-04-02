  1. Home
2019/04/02 13:27
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Freeman Atl 4 14 1 7 .500
Wong StL 5 18 5 9 .500
Ramos NYM 4 13 3 6 .462
Bellinger LAD 5 24 7 11 .458
McNeil NYM 4 11 2 5 .455
Robles Was 3 11 3 5 .455
Dahl Col 5 18 2 8 .444
Franco Phi 3 9 2 4 .444
Pederson LAD 5 16 8 7 .438
Albies Atl 4 14 2 6 .429
Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 4; Yelich, Milwaukee, 4; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 4; Jones, Arizona, 3; Pederson, Los Angeles, 3; Wong, St. Louis, 3; 11 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 8; Yelich, Milwaukee, 8; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 8; Franco, Philadelphia, 7; Alonso, New York, 6; Pollock, Los Angeles, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 6; JBaez, Chicago, 6; 7 tied at 5.

Pitching

; 28 tied at 1-0.