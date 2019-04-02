  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/02 12:55
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 4 1 .800
Baltimore 3 1 .750 ½
New York 2 2 .500
Toronto 2 3 .400 2
Boston 1 4 .200 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 2 1 .667
Minnesota 2 1 .667
Cleveland 2 2 .500 ½
Detroit 2 3 .400 1
Chicago 1 3 .250
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 5 1 .833
Oakland 4 3 .571
Texas 2 2 .500 2
Houston 2 3 .400
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 3

___

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Detroit 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1

Minnesota 9, Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 3

Texas 11, Chicago Cubs 10

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 10, Boston 8

Monday's Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 1

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Tampa Bay 7, Colorado 1

Houston 2, Texas 1

Oakland 7, Boston 0

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 0-1) at Toronto (Stroman 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 1-0) at Texas (Miller 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-1) at Oakland (Fiers 1-1), 10:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cahill 0-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.