2019/04/02 12:27
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 58 20 .744
x-Toronto 55 23 .705 3
x-Philadelphia 49 28 .636
x-Boston 46 32 .590 12
x-Indiana 46 32 .590 12
Detroit 39 38 .506 18½
Brooklyn 39 39 .500 19
Miami 38 39 .494 19½
Orlando 38 40 .487 20
Charlotte 35 42 .455 22½
Washington 32 46 .410 26
Atlanta 28 49 .364 29½
Chicago 21 57 .269 37
Cleveland 19 58 .247 38½
New York 15 62 .195 42½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 52 24 .684
x-Denver 51 25 .671 1
y-Houston 49 28 .636
x-Portland 49 28 .636
x-Utah 47 30 .610
x-L.A. Clippers 47 31 .603 6
x-San Antonio 44 33 .571
x-Oklahoma City 44 33 .571
Sacramento 38 39 .494 14½
L.A. Lakers 35 42 .455 17½
Minnesota 34 43 .442 18½
New Orleans 32 46 .410 21
Memphis 31 46 .403 21½
Dallas 31 46 .403 21½
Phoenix 17 60 .221 35½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 136, Milwaukee 135, OT

Dallas 106, Oklahoma City 103

L.A. Lakers 130, New Orleans 102

Sacramento 113, San Antonio 106

Washington 95, Denver 90

Golden State 137, Charlotte 90

L.A. Clippers 113, Memphis 96

Monday's Games

Indiana 111, Detroit 102

Boston 110, Miami 105

Milwaukee 131, Brooklyn 121

New York 113, Chicago 105

Toronto 121, Orlando 109

Portland 132, Minnesota 122

Dallas 122, Philadelphia 102

Utah 111, Charlotte 102

Phoenix 122, Cleveland 113

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.