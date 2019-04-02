|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|55
|23
|.705
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|49
|28
|.636
|5½
|x-Boston
|46
|32
|.590
|9
|Brooklyn
|39
|39
|.500
|16
|New York
|15
|62
|.195
|39½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|38
|39
|.494
|—
|Orlando
|38
|40
|.487
|½
|Charlotte
|35
|42
|.455
|3
|Washington
|32
|46
|.410
|6½
|Atlanta
|28
|49
|.364
|10
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|58
|20
|.744
|—
|x-Indiana
|46
|32
|.590
|12
|Detroit
|39
|38
|.506
|18½
|Chicago
|21
|57
|.269
|37
|Cleveland
|19
|58
|.247
|38½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|49
|28
|.636
|—
|x-San Antonio
|44
|33
|.571
|5
|New Orleans
|32
|46
|.410
|17½
|Memphis
|31
|46
|.403
|18
|Dallas
|31
|46
|.403
|18
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Denver
|51
|25
|.671
|—
|x-Portland
|49
|28
|.636
|2½
|x-Utah
|47
|30
|.610
|4½
|x-Oklahoma City
|44
|33
|.571
|7½
|Minnesota
|34
|43
|.442
|17½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|52
|24
|.684
|—
|x-L.A. Clippers
|47
|31
|.603
|6
|Sacramento
|38
|39
|.494
|14½
|L.A. Lakers
|35
|42
|.455
|17½
|Phoenix
|17
|60
|.221
|35½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta 136, Milwaukee 135, OT
Dallas 106, Oklahoma City 103
L.A. Lakers 130, New Orleans 102
Sacramento 113, San Antonio 106
Washington 95, Denver 90
Golden State 137, Charlotte 90
L.A. Clippers 113, Memphis 96
|Monday's Games
Indiana 111, Detroit 102
Boston 110, Miami 105
Milwaukee 131, Brooklyn 121
New York 113, Chicago 105
Toronto 121, Orlando 109
Portland 132, Minnesota 122
Dallas 122, Philadelphia 102
Utah 111, Charlotte 102
Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.