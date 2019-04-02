|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Tampa Bay
|79
|60
|15
|4
|124
|314
|214
|x-Boston
|79
|47
|23
|9
|103
|247
|207
|x-Washington
|80
|47
|25
|8
|102
|276
|245
|x-Toronto
|79
|46
|26
|7
|99
|279
|238
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|80
|46
|27
|7
|99
|223
|195
|Pittsburgh
|79
|43
|25
|11
|97
|265
|232
|Columbus
|79
|45
|30
|4
|94
|247
|222
|Carolina
|79
|43
|29
|7
|93
|234
|218
|Montreal
|79
|42
|29
|8
|92
|238
|227
|Florida
|80
|36
|32
|12
|84
|263
|274
|Philadelphia
|79
|37
|34
|8
|82
|236
|264
|N.Y. Rangers
|79
|31
|35
|13
|75
|220
|262
|Buffalo
|79
|31
|38
|10
|72
|212
|265
|Detroit
|79
|31
|38
|10
|72
|221
|265
|New Jersey
|80
|30
|40
|10
|70
|217
|269
|Ottawa
|79
|28
|45
|6
|62
|234
|290
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Calgary
|79
|49
|23
|7
|105
|280
|219
|x-San Jose
|79
|44
|26
|9
|97
|279
|253
|x-Winnipeg
|79
|46
|29
|4
|96
|265
|234
|x-Nashville
|79
|44
|29
|6
|94
|229
|208
|x-St. Louis
|79
|43
|28
|8
|94
|234
|214
|x-Vegas
|79
|42
|30
|7
|91
|243
|220
|Dallas
|79
|41
|31
|7
|89
|200
|194
|Colorado
|79
|36
|29
|14
|86
|249
|237
|Arizona
|79
|38
|33
|8
|84
|206
|215
|Minnesota
|79
|36
|34
|9
|81
|206
|230
|Chicago
|79
|34
|33
|12
|80
|258
|283
|Vancouver
|79
|34
|35
|10
|78
|217
|246
|Edmonton
|78
|34
|35
|9
|77
|224
|261
|Anaheim
|80
|33
|37
|10
|76
|191
|248
|Los Angeles
|78
|29
|40
|9
|67
|190
|248
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 0
Arizona 4, Minnesota 0
Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1
Columbus 4, Buffalo 0
Detroit 6, Boston 3
Calgary 5, San Jose 3
|Monday's Games
Florida 5, Washington 3
Toronto 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2
St. Louis 3, Colorado 2, SO
Winnipeg 4, Chicago 3, OT
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.