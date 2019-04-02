All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Tampa Bay 79 60 15 4 124 314 214 x-Boston 79 47 23 9 103 247 207 x-Washington 80 47 25 8 102 276 245 x-Toronto 79 46 26 7 99 279 238 x-N.Y. Islanders 80 46 27 7 99 223 195 Pittsburgh 79 43 25 11 97 265 232 Columbus 79 45 30 4 94 247 222 Carolina 79 43 29 7 93 234 218 Montreal 79 42 29 8 92 238 227 Florida 80 36 32 12 84 263 274 Philadelphia 79 37 34 8 82 236 264 N.Y. Rangers 79 31 35 13 75 220 262 Buffalo 79 31 38 10 72 212 265 Detroit 79 31 38 10 72 221 265 New Jersey 80 30 40 10 70 217 269 Ottawa 79 28 45 6 62 234 290 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Calgary 79 49 23 7 105 280 219 x-San Jose 79 44 26 9 97 279 253 x-Winnipeg 79 46 29 4 96 265 234 x-Nashville 79 44 29 6 94 229 208 x-St. Louis 79 43 28 8 94 234 214 x-Vegas 79 42 30 7 91 243 220 Dallas 79 41 31 7 89 200 194 Colorado 79 36 29 14 86 249 237 Arizona 79 38 33 8 84 206 215 Minnesota 79 36 34 9 81 206 230 Chicago 79 34 33 12 80 258 283 Vancouver 79 34 35 10 78 217 246 Edmonton 78 34 35 9 77 224 261 Anaheim 80 33 37 10 76 191 248 Los Angeles 78 29 40 9 67 190 248

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 4, Minnesota 0

Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1

Columbus 4, Buffalo 0

Detroit 6, Boston 3

Calgary 5, San Jose 3

Monday's Games

Florida 5, Washington 3

Toronto 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2

St. Louis 3, Colorado 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Chicago 3, OT

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.