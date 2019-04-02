BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Friday's Match
Newell's 3, Huracan 1
|Saturday's Matches
Boca Juniors 2, Banfield 0
San Lorenzo 1, Gimnasia 1
Godoy Cruz 2, Patronato Parana 1
Independiente 2, Velez Sarsfield 1
Talleres 0, River Plate 2
|Sunday's Matches
Atletico Tucuman 1, Aldosivi 0
Lanus 3, Belgrano 1
Argentinos Jrs 0, Rosario Central 2
Tigre 1, Racing Club 1
Defensa y Justicia 1, Santa Fe 1
|Monday's Match
Estudiantes 1, San Martin de Tucuman 1
|Tuesday's Match
Colon 0, San Martin 0