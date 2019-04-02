  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2019/04/02 10:55
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Friday's Match

Newell's 3, Huracan 1

Saturday's Matches

Boca Juniors 2, Banfield 0

San Lorenzo 1, Gimnasia 1

Godoy Cruz 2, Patronato Parana 1

Independiente 2, Velez Sarsfield 1

Talleres 0, River Plate 2

Sunday's Matches

Atletico Tucuman 1, Aldosivi 0

Lanus 3, Belgrano 1

Argentinos Jrs 0, Rosario Central 2

Tigre 1, Racing Club 1

Defensa y Justicia 1, Santa Fe 1

Monday's Match

Estudiantes 1, San Martin de Tucuman 1

Tuesday's Match

Colon 0, San Martin 0