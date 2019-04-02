  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/02 11:00
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Chicago 000 000 030—3 3 1
Cleveland 000 001 04x—5 8 1

Nova, Fry (8), Covey (8), Frare (8) and W.Castillo; Clevinger, Cimber (8), O.Perez (8), Edwards (8), Hand (9) and R.Perez. W_Edwards 2-0. L_Covey 0-1. Sv_Hand (2). HRs_Chicago, Cordell (1).

___

Detroit 000 100 000—1 2 1
New York 011 010 00x—3 5 1

Ross, Hardy (6), R.Garrett (7) and Greiner; German, Green (6), Britton (7), Ottavino (8), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_German 1-0. L_Ross 0-1. Sv_Chapman (1). HRs_New York, Gardner (1), Sanchez (2).

___

Baltimore 410 000 100—6 6 0
Toronto 000 000 212—5 6 1

Hess, Araujo (7), Wright (8), Bleier (9) and Sucre; Reid-Foley, Pannone (3), Gaviglio (7) and Jansen. W_Hess 1-0. L_Reid-Foley 0-1. Sv_Bleier (1). HRs_Baltimore, Villar (1), Mancini (2). Toronto, Grichuk (1), Galvis (1).

___

Houston 100 001 000—2 8 0
Texas 001 000 000—1 2 0

Peacock, Pressly (7), Osuna (9) and Chirinos; Smyly, Sampson (4) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Peacock 1-0. L_Sampson 0-1. Sv_Osuna (1). HRs_Houston, Springer (2). Texas, Guzman (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Colorado 000 001 000—1 6 1
Tampa Bay 000 303 10x—7 9 0

Bettis, McGee (7), B.Shaw (8) and Iannetta; Stanek, Yarbrough (2), Font (6), Beeks (6), Alvarado (8), D.Castillo (9) and Perez. W_Yarbrough 1-0. L_Bettis 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Kiermaier (1), Lowe (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 000 000 311 01—6 8 1
Pittsburgh 301 000 010 00—5 6 2
(11 innings)

Wainwright, Brebbia (5), Leone (7), A.Miller (7), Mayers (7), Hicks (9), Gant (11) and Molina, Wieters; Archer, Crick (6), Rodriguez (7), Liriano (7), Kela (7), Burdi (8), Vazquez (8), Brault (10), Kingham (11) and Cervelli. W_Hicks 1-1. L_Brault 0-1. Sv_Gant (1). HRs_St. Louis, Wong (3). Pittsburgh, Moran (1).

___

Milwaukee 300 000 001—4 11 0
Cincinnati 000 021 000—3 8 1

Davies, Claudio (6), Wilson (7), Hader (9) and Grandal; Roark, A.Garrett (5), Duke (7), Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Wilson 1-0. L_R.Iglesias 0-1. Sv_Hader (3).

___

New York 010 100 104—7 10 2
Miami 200 001 000—3 9 0

Matz, T.Peterson (6), Familia (8), E.Diaz (9) and Ramos; C.Smith, N.Anderson (6), Kinley (7), Conley (8), Steckenrider (9) and Alfaro. W_Familia 1-0. L_Steckenrider 0-1. HRs_New York, Lagares (1), Alonso (1). Miami, Castro (1).

___

Chicago 000 000 000—0 9 6
Atlanta 401 021 00x—8 12 1

Hendricks, Kintzler (5), R.Rosario (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Brach (8) and Contreras; Newcomb, Parsons (5), Biddle (6), Sobotka (8), Vizcaino (9) and McCann. W_Parsons 1-1. L_Hendricks 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Acuna Jr. (1), Inciarte (1).