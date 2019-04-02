TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- During a phone conversation Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen had with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week, Pelosi did not mention the possibility of Tsai addressing Congress, said Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Monday (April 1).

On Feb. 7, a group of U.S. senators issued a joint letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling on her to invite Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to address a joint session of the U.S. Congress. In the letter, the senators said the invitation, once realized, would be "consistent with U.S. law, enhance U.S. leadership in the Indo-Pacific region, and justly reward a true friend and ally of the United States and the American people."

Last week, Tsai embarked on her "Oceans of Democracy" tour of Pacific-island allies, including Palau, Nauru, and the Marshall Islands. During the final leg of the tour, Tsai stopped over in Hawaii, where she had a phone call with Pelosi.

During a meeting of the Foreign and National Defense Committee in the Legislative Yuan on Monday, New Power Party Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) inquired whether Pelosi had broached the topic of Tsai speaking before Congress. In response, Wu said that in order to avoid "unrealistic imagination" by the outside world, he said "no," reported CNA.

Wu said that the conversation between Tsai and Pelosi was cordial, but there was "no mention of this matter," according to the report.

Before such a decision was made, Taiwan's national interests and U.S.-Taiwan relations would need to be taken into account, said Wu. Wu added that Taiwan and the U.S. government need to hold in-depth consultations and discussions to assess whether such a visit would meet the needs of both sides.

Wu said that there are currently no plans for President Tsai to visit Washington.