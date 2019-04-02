Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|030—3
|3
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|04x—5
|8
|1
Nova, Fry (8), Covey (8), Frare (8) and W.Castillo; Clevinger, Cimber (8), O.Perez (8), Edwards (8), Hand (9) and R.Perez. W_Edwards 2-0. L_Covey 0-1. Sv_Hand (2). HRs_Chicago, Cordell (1).
___
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000—1
|2
|1
|New York
|011
|010
|00x—3
|5
|1
Ross, Hardy (6), R.Garrett (7) and Greiner; German, Green (6), Britton (7), Ottavino (8), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_German 1-0. L_Ross 0-1. Sv_Chapman (1). HRs_New York, Gardner (1), Sanchez (2).
___
|Baltimore
|410
|000
|100—6
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|212—5
|6
|1
Hess, Araujo (7), Wright (8), Bleier (9) and Sucre; Reid-Foley, Pannone (3), Gaviglio (7) and Jansen. W_Hess 1-0. L_Reid-Foley 0-1. Sv_Bleier (1). HRs_Baltimore, Villar (1), Mancini (2). Toronto, Grichuk (1), Galvis (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|303
|10x—7
|9
|0
Bettis, McGee (7), B.Shaw (8) and Iannetta; Stanek, Yarbrough (2), Font (6), Beeks (6), Alvarado (8), D.Castillo (9) and Perez. W_Yarbrough 1-0. L_Bettis 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Kiermaier (1), Lowe (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|311
|01—6
|8
|1
|Pittsburgh
|301
|000
|010
|00—5
|6
|2
Wainwright, Brebbia (5), Leone (7), A.Miller (7), Mayers (7), Hicks (9), Gant (11) and Molina, Wieters; Archer, Crick (6), Rodriguez (7), Liriano (7), Kela (7), Burdi (8), Vazquez (8), Brault (10), Kingham (11) and Cervelli. W_Hicks 1-1. L_Brault 0-1. Sv_Gant (1). HRs_St. Louis, Wong (3). Pittsburgh, Moran (1).
___
|Milwaukee
|300
|000
|001—4
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|021
|000—3
|8
|1
Davies, Claudio (6), Wilson (7), Hader (9) and Grandal; Roark, A.Garrett (5), Duke (7), Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Wilson 1-0. L_R.Iglesias 0-1. Sv_Hader (3).
___
|New York
|010
|100
|104—7
|10
|2
|Miami
|200
|001
|000—3
|9
|0
Matz, T.Peterson (6), Familia (8), E.Diaz (9) and Ramos; C.Smith, N.Anderson (6), Kinley (7), Conley (8), Steckenrider (9) and Alfaro. W_Familia 1-0. L_Steckenrider 0-1. HRs_New York, Lagares (1), Alonso (1). Miami, Castro (1).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|9
|6
|Atlanta
|401
|021
|00x—8
|12
|1
Hendricks, Kintzler (5), R.Rosario (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Brach (8) and Contreras; Newcomb, Parsons (5), Biddle (6), Sobotka (8), Vizcaino (9) and McCann. W_Parsons 1-1. L_Hendricks 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Acuna Jr. (1), Inciarte (1).