2019/04/02 10:45
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Bellinger LAD 4 20 7 10 .500
Freeman Atl 4 14 1 7 .500
Wong StL 5 18 5 9 .500
Pederson LAD 4 15 8 7 .467
Myers SD 4 13 3 6 .462
Ramos NYM 4 13 3 6 .462
McNeil NYM 4 11 2 5 .455
Robles Was 3 11 3 5 .455
Dahl Col 5 18 2 8 .444
Franco Phi 3 9 2 4 .444
Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 4; Yelich, Milwaukee, 4; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 4; Pederson, Los Angeles, 3; Wong, St. Louis, 3; 12 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 8; Yelich, Milwaukee, 8; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 8; Franco, Philadelphia, 7; Alonso, New York, 6; Pollock, Los Angeles, 6; Wong, St. Louis, 6; JBaez, Chicago, 6; 5 tied at 5.

Pitching

; 26 tied at 1-0.