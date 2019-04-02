NEW YORK (AP) — Luke Kornet scored a career-high 24 points and the New York Knicks snapped a six-game losing streak with a 113-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Kevin Knox added 19 points, Damyean Dotson had 18 and Emmanuel Mudiay scored 17 for New York.

Robin Lopez led the Bulls with a season-high 29 points. JaKarr Sampson scored 22 and fellow reserve Ryan Arcidiacono had 14.

Chicago has lost five straight.

With the score tied at 15, the Knicks ended the first quarter on a 22-4 run and led 37-19 after the period.

New York took its largest lead at 59-31 on Mitchell Robinson's free throws with 6:04 left in the second quarter.

Chicago scored the next six points and pulled to 64-47 at halftime.

The Bulls pulled within single digits for the first time since midway through the first quarter when Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot hit three free throws to make the score 93-84 with 9:24 remaining.

Chicago then cut it 94-89 on Walter Lemon Jr.'s layup with 7:51 left.

The Knicks responded with the next six points and went on a 9-2 run to re-open a double-digit lead, 103-91.

The Bulls got as close as 112-105 on Sampson's two free throws with 46 seconds left, but they did not score again.

Robinson added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks.

Wayne Selden Jr. scored 11 points and Luwawu-Cabarrot finished with 10 for Chicago, while Shaquille Harrison had 10 rebounds.

TIP-INS:

Bulls: Chicago leads the series 122-106. They are only 45-65 on the road against New York after splitting the last four meetings at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks: New York is 0-26 when scoring less than 100 points. The Knicks have allowed at least 100 points in all but four games this season. . Kadeem Allen left the game in the second quarter and did not return (concussion). . The Knicks' leading rebounder, DeAndre Jordan, did not play for the second straight game as coach David Fizdale gives a longer look at Robinson and Kornet.

SITTING BULLS

All of Chicago's top scorers are out with injuries. Zach LaVine (23.7 ppg) missed his sixth game with a right thigh contusion and right patellar tendinitis. Lauri Markkanen (18.7 ppg) has missed three games while undergoing medical assessment. Otto Porter Jr. (17.5 ppg) has missed seven games with a right rotator cuff strain and Kris Dunn (11.3 ppg) has missed four games with a mild back strain.

BLOCK PARTY

Robinson blocked three shots and has 150. He has recorded at least one block in 34 straight games and has already set the Knicks franchise record for most blocks in a season by a rookie. The last time he failed to block a shot was on Dec. 12 against the Cavaliers.

FOR STARTERS

Lopez made his 32nd start of the season. The rest of Chicago's starters: Selden (9), Harrison (7), Luwawu-Cabarrot (3), and Lemon (1) have started a total of 20 games for the Bulls.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Chicago visits Washington on Wednesday.

Knicks: New York visits Orlando on Wednesday.