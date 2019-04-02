  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/04/02 10:20
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Mancini Bal 4 16 5 8 .500
Andrus Tex 3 13 2 6 .462
CSantana Cle 4 13 2 6 .462
ACabrera Tex 3 11 3 5 .455
Soler KC 3 11 0 5 .455
TBeckham Sea 6 23 8 10 .435
Martinez Bos 4 17 4 7 .412
Moncada ChW 4 17 6 7 .412
Semien Oak 6 22 4 9 .409
Buxton Min 3 10 0 4 .400
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 4; TBeckham, Seattle, 3; DSantana, Seattle, 3; 9 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

DSantana, Seattle, 10; KDavis, Oakland, 8; Martinez, Boston, 7; TBeckham, Seattle, 6; Bruce, Seattle, 6; Healy, Seattle, 6; DGordon, Seattle, 6; 4 tied at 5.

Pitching

Edwards, Cleveland, 2-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 2-0; 28 tied at 1-0.