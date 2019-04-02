|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|New York
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Toronto
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Boston
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Detroit
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Oakland
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Houston
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Los Angeles
|1
|3
|.250
|3
___
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
Detroit 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1
Minnesota 9, Cleveland 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 3
Texas 11, Chicago Cubs 10
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 10, Boston 8
|Monday's Games
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 1
Baltimore 6, Toronto 5
Tampa Bay 7, Colorado 1
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 0-1) at Toronto (Stroman 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 1-0) at Texas (Miller 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Boston (Sale 0-1) at Oakland (Fiers 1-1), 10:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cahill 0-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.