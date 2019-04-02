  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/02 10:02
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 57 20 .740
x-Toronto 55 23 .705
x-Philadelphia 49 27 .645
x-Boston 46 32 .590 11½
x-Indiana 46 32 .590 11½
Brooklyn 39 38 .506 18
Detroit 39 38 .506 18
Miami 38 39 .494 19
Orlando 38 40 .487 19½
Charlotte 35 41 .461 21½
Washington 32 46 .410 25½
Atlanta 28 49 .364 29
Chicago 21 57 .269 36½
Cleveland 19 58 .247 38
New York 15 62 .195 42
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 52 24 .684
x-Denver 51 25 .671 1
y-Houston 49 28 .636
x-Portland 48 28 .632 4
x-Utah 46 30 .605 6
x-L.A. Clippers 47 31 .603 6
x-San Antonio 44 33 .571
x-Oklahoma City 44 33 .571
Sacramento 38 39 .494 14½
L.A. Lakers 35 42 .455 17½
Minnesota 34 42 .447 18
New Orleans 32 46 .410 21
Memphis 31 46 .403 21½
Dallas 30 46 .395 22
Phoenix 17 60 .221 35½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 136, Milwaukee 135, OT

Dallas 106, Oklahoma City 103

L.A. Lakers 130, New Orleans 102

Sacramento 113, San Antonio 106

Washington 95, Denver 90

Golden State 137, Charlotte 90

L.A. Clippers 113, Memphis 96

Monday's Games

Indiana 111, Detroit 102

Boston 110, Miami 105

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York 113, Chicago 105

Toronto 121, Orlando 109

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.