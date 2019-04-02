|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Andrus Tex
|3
|13
|2
|6
|.462
|Mancini Bal
|3
|13
|3
|6
|.462
|CSantana Cle
|4
|13
|2
|6
|.462
|ACabrera Tex
|3
|11
|3
|5
|.455
|Smith Jr. Bal
|3
|11
|2
|5
|.455
|Soler KC
|3
|11
|0
|5
|.455
|TBeckham Sea
|6
|23
|8
|10
|.435
|Martinez Bos
|4
|17
|4
|7
|.412
|Moncada ChW
|4
|17
|6
|7
|.412
|Semien Oak
|6
|22
|4
|9
|.409
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 4; TBeckham, Seattle, 3; DSantana, Seattle, 3; 8 tied at 2.
|Runs Batted In
DSantana, Seattle, 10; KDavis, Oakland, 8; Martinez, Boston, 7; TBeckham, Seattle, 6; Bruce, Seattle, 6; Healy, Seattle, 6; DGordon, Seattle, 6; ACabrera, Texas, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5; Voit, New York, 5.
|Pitching
Edwards, Cleveland, 2-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 2-0; 26 tied at 1-0.