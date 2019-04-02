TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In response to an incursion by Chinese fighter jets across the Taiwan Strait median line on Sunday (March 31), President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton on Monday (April 1) said that Beijing's saber-rattling would not "win any hearts and minds in Taiwan" and that the U.S. commitments to the Taiwan Relations Act "are clear."

At 11 a.m. on Sunday, two PLAAF J-11 fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait into Taiwanese air space, coming within 185 kilometers of Taiwan, reported CNA. The Taiwan Air Force swiftly responded by scrambling several of its own fighter jets to intercept the Chinese warplanes.

A 10-minute-long standoff then ensued between fighter jets of the two countries, before the Chinese warplanes finally retreated back to their side, according to local media reports.

In response, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) on Sunday said, "such an approach by China is not only a lack of international responsibility and deliberate provocation of regional security and stability, but also blatant destruction of the status quo in the strait," reported CNA.

At a military ceremony on Monday (April 1), Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) protested the PLAAF’s provocative action and admonished Beijing. She called on the country not to intentionally provoke Taiwan, create trouble, nor challenge the cross-Strait status quo.

Later on Monday, Trump's national security adviser John Bolton took to Twitter to say that China's aggressive military actions would not "win any hearts and minds in Taiwan," but would instead "strengthen the resolve of people everywhere who value democracy." He then emphasized that the U.S. commitments to the Taiwan Relations Act "are clear."

That same day, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a tweet thanking Bolton for his "unwavering friendship and support" and expressed Taiwan's determination to "deal with any reckless military adventure by the bully across the Taiwan Strait."

Enacted in 1979, The Taiwan Relations Act states that "the United States will make available to Taiwan such defense articles and defense services in such quantity as may be necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability." The act also states that the U.S. will "consider any effort to determine the future of Taiwan by other than peaceful means, including by boycotts or embargoes, a threat to the peace and security of the Western Pacific area and of grave concern to the United States."