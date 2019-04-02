PRESCOTT, Ark. (AP) — A 14-year-old student opened fire inside an Arkansas school on Monday, shooting and wounding a fellow eighth-grader in what appeared to be "a premeditated attack," officials said.

The shooting happened about 9:15 a.m. at Prescott Junior High School in Prescott, Arkansas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Texarkana, Arkansas. Police Chief Joseph Beavers said the suspect came to school with a concealed handgun, shot the other 14-year-old student in a school hallway, dropped the weapon and fled. He said the teen was quickly apprehended by school resource officers who responded within seconds.

"It appears this was a premeditated attack specifically targeting the injured student," the Prescott School District said in a statement.

Beavers said the two students had argued over the weekend, but details about what led to that weren't immediately clear.

The student who was shot was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) to the northeast, in stable condition, the chief said. No other injuries were reported.

A spokeswoman for Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock confirmed that the hospital received a patient from the Monday morning shooting but said she could not release further details.

Prescott is a town of about 3,000 residents. The junior high reports an enrollment of 321 students in the fifth through eighth grades.