After the UK Parliament once againrejected alternative options to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, European politicians were quick to react.

The European Parliament's Brexit coordinator said the UK has a "last chance" to break the deadlock on leaving the European Union when Parliament meets again on Wednesday or "face the abyss."

Guy Verhofstadt said: "The House of Commons again votes against all options. A hard #Brexit becomes nearly inevitable.

EU patience runs thin

Jens Geier, a German member of the European Parliament, said that there was a "ridiculous self-blockade in the British parliament" and that the EU could only agree to an extension of the Brexit deadline beyond April 12 if there was a second referendum.

The EU has called an emergency summit for April 10 and warned that without a plan, Britain risks abruptly ending ties with its largest trading partner two days later, causing huge economic disruption.

"With our British friends we have had a lot of patience, but evenpatience is running out," European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker told Italian television channel Rai 1.

Britain is legally due to leave the EU on April 12, after the bloc agreed to extend the March 29 deadline.

av/rt (dpa, AFP)

