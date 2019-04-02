MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay's president has removed the commander of the army for covering up that a retired member of the military committed a crime during the 1973-1985 dictatorship.

President Tabare Vazquez dismissed Gen. Jose Gonzalez and five other generals Monday.

Gonzalez had been on the job for just two weeks and had replaced Gen. Guido Manini Rios.

Vazquez removed Manini Rios last month after he questioned how local courts have handled cases involving members of the military accused of dictatorship-era human rights abuses.

During an army court of honor, a retired military member admitted to throwing the body of a leftist Tupamaru guerrilla into a river in 1973.

Gonzalez and others didn't inform the army or prosecutors.

Hundreds were arrested and tortured during the dictatorship. An estimated 192 people were forcibly disappeared.