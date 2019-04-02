  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2019/04/02 06:12
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Fulham 0, Man City 2

Leicester 2, Bournemouth 0

Burnley 2, Wolverhampton 0

Crystal Palace 2, Huddersfield 0

Man United 2, Watford 1

Brighton 0, Southampton 1

West Ham 0, Everton 2

Sunday's Matches

Cardiff 1, Chelsea 2

Liverpool 2, Tottenham 1

Monday's Match

Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0

Tuesday's Match

Wolverhampton vs. Man United

England Championship
Friday's Match

West Brom 3, Birmingham 2

Saturday's Matches

Wigan 0, Brentford 0

Nottingham Forest 2, Swansea 1

Ipswich 0, Hull 2

Stoke 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0

QPR 1, Bolton 2

Aston Villa 2, Blackburn 1

Sheffield United 2, Bristol City 3

Reading 2, Preston 1

Leeds 3, Millwall 2

Derby 6, Rotherham 1

Middlesbrough 0, Norwich 1

Tuesday's Matches

Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City

Swansea vs. Brentford

England League One
Tuesday's Match

Doncaster 4, Bristol Rovers 1

Saturday's Matches

Scunthorpe 1, AFC Wimbledon 2

Gillingham 1, Rochdale 1

Southend 0, Shrewsbury 2

Oxford United 2, Wycombe 1

Charlton 1, Bradford 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Luton Town 2

Blackpool 2, Plymouth 2

Barnsley 2, Coventry 2

Doncaster 3, Walsall 1

Accrington Stanley 0, Fleetwood Town 1

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Morecambe 1, Crawley Town 0

Yeovil 1, Newport County 3

Forest Green Rovers 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Bury 1, Swindon 3

Tranmere Rovers 3, Carlisle 0

Oldham 2, Grimsby Town 0

Cambridge United 0, Colchester 1

Northampton 1, Port Vale 2

Crewe 1, Cheltenham 3

Exeter 1, Mansfield Town 4

Lincoln City 1, Macclesfield Town 1

Stevenage 0, Notts County 3

Tuesday's Matches

Oldham vs. Tranmere Rovers

Bury vs. Cambridge United