|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|32
|24
|7
|1
|72
|19
|79
|Man City
|31
|25
|2
|4
|81
|21
|77
|Arsenal
|31
|19
|6
|6
|65
|39
|63
|Tottenham
|31
|20
|1
|10
|58
|34
|61
|Man United
|31
|18
|7
|6
|60
|41
|61
|Chelsea
|31
|18
|6
|7
|52
|34
|60
|Wolverhampton
|31
|12
|8
|11
|38
|38
|44
|Leicester
|32
|13
|5
|14
|42
|43
|44
|Everton
|32
|12
|7
|13
|45
|42
|43
|Watford
|31
|12
|7
|12
|43
|46
|43
|West Ham
|32
|12
|6
|14
|41
|48
|42
|Bournemouth
|32
|11
|5
|16
|43
|58
|38
|Crystal Palace
|31
|10
|6
|15
|38
|41
|36
|Newcastle
|32
|9
|8
|15
|31
|42
|35
|Brighton
|30
|9
|6
|15
|32
|43
|33
|Southampton
|31
|8
|9
|14
|35
|50
|33
|Burnley
|32
|9
|6
|17
|37
|59
|33
|Cardiff
|31
|8
|4
|19
|28
|59
|28
|Fulham
|32
|4
|5
|23
|29
|72
|17
|Huddersfield
|32
|3
|5
|24
|18
|59
|14
|Saturday, March 30
Fulham 0, Man City 2
Leicester 2, Bournemouth 0
Burnley 2, Wolverhampton 0
Crystal Palace 2, Huddersfield 0
Man United 2, Watford 1
Brighton 0, Southampton 1
West Ham 0, Everton 2
|Sunday, March 31
Cardiff 1, Chelsea 2
Liverpool 2, Tottenham 1
|Monday, April 1
Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0
|Tuesday, April 2
Wolverhampton vs. Man United 1845 GMT
|Wednesday, April 3
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace 1845 GMT
Chelsea vs. Brighton 1845 GMT
|Friday, April 5
Southampton vs. Liverpool 1900 GMT
|Saturday, April 6
Man City vs. Cardiff ppd.
Bournemouth vs. Burnley 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Fulham ppd.
Huddersfield vs. Leicester 1400 GMT
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT
|Sunday, April 7
Everton vs. Arsenal 1305 GMT
Tottenham vs. Brighton ppd.
|Monday, April 8
Chelsea vs. West Ham 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|39
|24
|9
|6
|78
|48
|81
|Leeds
|39
|23
|7
|9
|66
|41
|76
|Sheffield United
|39
|22
|8
|9
|66
|37
|74
|West Brom
|39
|20
|10
|9
|75
|50
|70
|Aston Villa
|39
|15
|15
|9
|70
|55
|60
|Derby
|38
|16
|11
|11
|52
|45
|59
|Bristol City
|37
|16
|10
|11
|48
|40
|58
|Middlesbrough
|38
|15
|13
|10
|40
|32
|58
|Nottingham Forest
|39
|14
|15
|10
|54
|45
|57
|Preston
|39
|15
|12
|12
|59
|52
|57
|Sheffield Wednesday
|39
|14
|14
|11
|48
|51
|56
|Hull
|39
|15
|9
|15
|56
|56
|54
|Brentford
|38
|13
|11
|14
|60
|50
|50
|Stoke
|39
|10
|18
|11
|37
|42
|48
|Swansea
|37
|13
|8
|16
|46
|48
|47
|Blackburn
|39
|12
|11
|16
|53
|62
|47
|QPR
|39
|12
|8
|19
|46
|61
|44
|Birmingham
|39
|12
|14
|13
|55
|52
|41
|Reading
|39
|9
|13
|17
|42
|57
|40
|Wigan
|39
|10
|10
|19
|41
|57
|40
|Millwall
|38
|9
|10
|19
|43
|58
|37
|Rotherham
|39
|7
|15
|17
|41
|67
|36
|Bolton
|39
|8
|8
|23
|28
|64
|32
|Ipswich
|39
|3
|15
|21
|30
|64
|24
|Friday, March 29
West Brom 3, Birmingham 2
|Saturday, March 30
Wigan 0, Brentford 0
Nottingham Forest 2, Swansea 1
Ipswich 0, Hull 2
Stoke 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
QPR 1, Bolton 2
Aston Villa 2, Blackburn 1
Sheffield United 2, Bristol City 3
Reading 2, Preston 1
Leeds 3, Millwall 2
Derby 6, Rotherham 1
Middlesbrough 0, Norwich 1
|Tuesday, April 2
Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City 1845 GMT
Swansea vs. Brentford 1845 GMT
|Saturday, April 6
Norwich vs. QPR 1130 GMT
Bristol City vs. Wigan 1400 GMT
Rotherham vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT
Birmingham vs. Leeds 1400 GMT
Bolton vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT
Preston vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Aston Villa 1400 GMT
Swansea vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT
Brentford vs. Derby 1400 GMT
Hull vs. Reading 1400 GMT
Blackburn vs. Stoke 1400 GMT
Millwall vs. West Brom 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, April 9
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest 1845 GMT
Blackburn vs. Derby 1845 GMT
Swansea vs. Stoke 1845 GMT
Bristol City vs. West Brom 1845 GMT
Preston vs. Leeds 1845 GMT
Bolton vs. Middlesbrough 1900 GMT
|Wednesday, April 10
Millwall vs. QPR 1845 GMT
Brentford vs. Ipswich 1845 GMT
Birmingham vs. Sheffield United 1845 GMT
Norwich vs. Reading 1845 GMT
Hull vs. Wigan 1845 GMT
Rotherham vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|40
|25
|11
|4
|78
|32
|86
|Barnsley
|40
|22
|13
|5
|67
|30
|79
|Portsmouth
|39
|21
|11
|7
|68
|41
|74
|Sunderland
|37
|19
|16
|2
|64
|34
|73
|Charlton
|39
|20
|10
|9
|56
|37
|70
|Doncaster
|40
|17
|12
|11
|68
|52
|63
|Peterborough
|39
|16
|10
|13
|60
|54
|58
|Blackpool
|40
|14
|15
|11
|45
|43
|57
|Coventry
|40
|16
|9
|15
|45
|45
|57
|Fleetwood Town
|39
|15
|10
|14
|50
|41
|55
|Burton Albion
|39
|14
|11
|14
|53
|46
|53
|Oxford United
|40
|12
|13
|15
|47
|55
|49
|Gillingham
|40
|13
|9
|18
|54
|64
|48
|Plymouth
|40
|12
|11
|17
|51
|63
|47
|Shrewsbury
|40
|11
|13
|16
|44
|52
|46
|Bristol Rovers
|40
|11
|12
|17
|41
|45
|45
|Wycombe
|39
|11
|11
|17
|48
|60
|44
|Accrington Stanley
|38
|11
|11
|16
|40
|55
|44
|Scunthorpe
|40
|12
|8
|20
|48
|69
|44
|Southend
|40
|12
|6
|22
|47
|59
|42
|Walsall
|40
|11
|9
|20
|43
|64
|42
|AFC Wimbledon
|40
|12
|6
|22
|36
|58
|42
|Rochdale
|39
|11
|9
|19
|48
|77
|42
|Bradford
|40
|10
|6
|24
|43
|68
|36
|Tuesday, March 26
Doncaster 4, Bristol Rovers 1
|Saturday, March 30
Scunthorpe 1, AFC Wimbledon 2
Gillingham 1, Rochdale 1
Southend 0, Shrewsbury 2
Oxford United 2, Wycombe 1
Charlton 1, Bradford 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Luton Town 2
Blackpool 2, Plymouth 2
Barnsley 2, Coventry 2
Doncaster 3, Walsall 1
Accrington Stanley 0, Fleetwood Town 1
|Wednesday, April 3
Accrington Stanley vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT
|Saturday, April 6
Fleetwood Town vs. Southend 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
Plymouth vs. Charlton 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Walsall vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT
|Sunday, April 7
Coventry vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, April 9
Wycombe vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. Burton Albion 1845 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|40
|22
|14
|4
|70
|37
|80
|Milton Keynes Dons
|40
|21
|9
|10
|66
|41
|72
|Bury
|39
|20
|11
|8
|72
|44
|71
|Mansfield Town
|40
|18
|15
|7
|60
|34
|69
|Tranmere
|39
|19
|10
|10
|59
|42
|67
|Forest Green
|40
|16
|13
|11
|58
|41
|61
|Exeter
|39
|17
|10
|12
|52
|41
|61
|Colchester
|40
|17
|9
|14
|58
|48
|60
|Carlisle
|40
|17
|7
|16
|59
|54
|58
|Swindon
|39
|15
|12
|12
|50
|47
|57
|Newport County
|38
|16
|7
|15
|49
|57
|55
|Stevenage
|40
|15
|9
|16
|45
|52
|54
|Crewe
|40
|15
|8
|17
|49
|52
|53
|Northampton
|40
|12
|16
|12
|50
|52
|52
|Oldham
|38
|13
|12
|13
|56
|48
|51
|Cheltenham
|40
|14
|9
|17
|52
|58
|51
|Grimsby Town
|40
|14
|7
|19
|40
|50
|49
|Morecambe
|40
|12
|9
|19
|45
|62
|45
|Port Vale
|40
|11
|11
|18
|35
|46
|44
|Crawley Town
|40
|12
|7
|21
|40
|59
|43
|Cambridge United
|39
|11
|9
|19
|34
|57
|42
|Yeovil
|40
|9
|9
|22
|37
|59
|36
|Notts County
|40
|8
|12
|20
|41
|72
|36
|Macclesfield
|39
|8
|11
|20
|41
|65
|35
|Saturday, March 30
Morecambe 1, Crawley Town 0
Yeovil 1, Newport County 3
Forest Green 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Bury 1, Swindon 3
Tranmere 3, Carlisle 0
Oldham 2, Grimsby Town 0
Cambridge United 0, Colchester 1
Northampton 1, Port Vale 2
Crewe 1, Cheltenham 3
Exeter 1, Mansfield Town 4
Lincoln City 1, Macclesfield 1
Stevenage 0, Notts County 3
|Tuesday, April 2
Oldham vs. Tranmere 1845 GMT
Bury vs. Cambridge United 1845 GMT
|Saturday, April 6
Carlisle vs. Bury 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT
Newport County vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT
Colchester vs. Oldham 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Exeter 1400 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT
Macclesfield vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT
Port Vale vs. Crewe 1400 GMT
Notts County vs. Northampton 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, April 9
Macclesfield vs. Exeter 1845 GMT
Newport County vs. Swindon 1845 GMT