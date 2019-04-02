  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/04/02 06:12
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 32 24 7 1 72 19 79
Man City 31 25 2 4 81 21 77
Arsenal 31 19 6 6 65 39 63
Tottenham 31 20 1 10 58 34 61
Man United 31 18 7 6 60 41 61
Chelsea 31 18 6 7 52 34 60
Wolverhampton 31 12 8 11 38 38 44
Leicester 32 13 5 14 42 43 44
Everton 32 12 7 13 45 42 43
Watford 31 12 7 12 43 46 43
West Ham 32 12 6 14 41 48 42
Bournemouth 32 11 5 16 43 58 38
Crystal Palace 31 10 6 15 38 41 36
Newcastle 32 9 8 15 31 42 35
Brighton 30 9 6 15 32 43 33
Southampton 31 8 9 14 35 50 33
Burnley 32 9 6 17 37 59 33
Cardiff 31 8 4 19 28 59 28
Fulham 32 4 5 23 29 72 17
Huddersfield 32 3 5 24 18 59 14
Saturday, March 30

Fulham 0, Man City 2

Leicester 2, Bournemouth 0

Burnley 2, Wolverhampton 0

Crystal Palace 2, Huddersfield 0

Man United 2, Watford 1

Brighton 0, Southampton 1

West Ham 0, Everton 2

Sunday, March 31

Cardiff 1, Chelsea 2

Liverpool 2, Tottenham 1

Monday, April 1

Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0

Tuesday, April 2

Wolverhampton vs. Man United 1845 GMT

Wednesday, April 3

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace 1845 GMT

Chelsea vs. Brighton 1845 GMT

Friday, April 5

Southampton vs. Liverpool 1900 GMT

Saturday, April 6

Man City vs. Cardiff ppd.

Bournemouth vs. Burnley 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Fulham ppd.

Huddersfield vs. Leicester 1400 GMT

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT

Sunday, April 7

Everton vs. Arsenal 1305 GMT

Tottenham vs. Brighton ppd.

Monday, April 8

Chelsea vs. West Ham 1900 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Norwich 39 24 9 6 78 48 81
Leeds 39 23 7 9 66 41 76
Sheffield United 39 22 8 9 66 37 74
West Brom 39 20 10 9 75 50 70
Aston Villa 39 15 15 9 70 55 60
Derby 38 16 11 11 52 45 59
Bristol City 37 16 10 11 48 40 58
Middlesbrough 38 15 13 10 40 32 58
Nottingham Forest 39 14 15 10 54 45 57
Preston 39 15 12 12 59 52 57
Sheffield Wednesday 39 14 14 11 48 51 56
Hull 39 15 9 15 56 56 54
Brentford 38 13 11 14 60 50 50
Stoke 39 10 18 11 37 42 48
Swansea 37 13 8 16 46 48 47
Blackburn 39 12 11 16 53 62 47
QPR 39 12 8 19 46 61 44
Birmingham 39 12 14 13 55 52 41
Reading 39 9 13 17 42 57 40
Wigan 39 10 10 19 41 57 40
Millwall 38 9 10 19 43 58 37
Rotherham 39 7 15 17 41 67 36
Bolton 39 8 8 23 28 64 32
Ipswich 39 3 15 21 30 64 24
Friday, March 29

West Brom 3, Birmingham 2

Saturday, March 30

Wigan 0, Brentford 0

Nottingham Forest 2, Swansea 1

Ipswich 0, Hull 2

Stoke 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0

QPR 1, Bolton 2

Aston Villa 2, Blackburn 1

Sheffield United 2, Bristol City 3

Reading 2, Preston 1

Leeds 3, Millwall 2

Derby 6, Rotherham 1

Middlesbrough 0, Norwich 1

Tuesday, April 2

Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City 1845 GMT

Swansea vs. Brentford 1845 GMT

Saturday, April 6

Norwich vs. QPR 1130 GMT

Bristol City vs. Wigan 1400 GMT

Rotherham vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT

Birmingham vs. Leeds 1400 GMT

Bolton vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Preston vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Aston Villa 1400 GMT

Swansea vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT

Brentford vs. Derby 1400 GMT

Hull vs. Reading 1400 GMT

Blackburn vs. Stoke 1400 GMT

Millwall vs. West Brom 1400 GMT

Tuesday, April 9

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest 1845 GMT

Blackburn vs. Derby 1845 GMT

Swansea vs. Stoke 1845 GMT

Bristol City vs. West Brom 1845 GMT

Preston vs. Leeds 1845 GMT

Bolton vs. Middlesbrough 1900 GMT

Wednesday, April 10

Millwall vs. QPR 1845 GMT

Brentford vs. Ipswich 1845 GMT

Birmingham vs. Sheffield United 1845 GMT

Norwich vs. Reading 1845 GMT

Hull vs. Wigan 1845 GMT

Rotherham vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 40 25 11 4 78 32 86
Barnsley 40 22 13 5 67 30 79
Portsmouth 39 21 11 7 68 41 74
Sunderland 37 19 16 2 64 34 73
Charlton 39 20 10 9 56 37 70
Doncaster 40 17 12 11 68 52 63
Peterborough 39 16 10 13 60 54 58
Blackpool 40 14 15 11 45 43 57
Coventry 40 16 9 15 45 45 57
Fleetwood Town 39 15 10 14 50 41 55
Burton Albion 39 14 11 14 53 46 53
Oxford United 40 12 13 15 47 55 49
Gillingham 40 13 9 18 54 64 48
Plymouth 40 12 11 17 51 63 47
Shrewsbury 40 11 13 16 44 52 46
Bristol Rovers 40 11 12 17 41 45 45
Wycombe 39 11 11 17 48 60 44
Accrington Stanley 38 11 11 16 40 55 44
Scunthorpe 40 12 8 20 48 69 44
Southend 40 12 6 22 47 59 42
Walsall 40 11 9 20 43 64 42
AFC Wimbledon 40 12 6 22 36 58 42
Rochdale 39 11 9 19 48 77 42
Bradford 40 10 6 24 43 68 36
Tuesday, March 26

Doncaster 4, Bristol Rovers 1

Saturday, March 30

Scunthorpe 1, AFC Wimbledon 2

Gillingham 1, Rochdale 1

Southend 0, Shrewsbury 2

Oxford United 2, Wycombe 1

Charlton 1, Bradford 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Luton Town 2

Blackpool 2, Plymouth 2

Barnsley 2, Coventry 2

Doncaster 3, Walsall 1

Accrington Stanley 0, Fleetwood Town 1

Wednesday, April 3

Accrington Stanley vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT

Saturday, April 6

Fleetwood Town vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Plymouth vs. Charlton 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Walsall vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT

Sunday, April 7

Coventry vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Tuesday, April 9

Wycombe vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Burton Albion 1845 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 40 22 14 4 70 37 80
Milton Keynes Dons 40 21 9 10 66 41 72
Bury 39 20 11 8 72 44 71
Mansfield Town 40 18 15 7 60 34 69
Tranmere 39 19 10 10 59 42 67
Forest Green 40 16 13 11 58 41 61
Exeter 39 17 10 12 52 41 61
Colchester 40 17 9 14 58 48 60
Carlisle 40 17 7 16 59 54 58
Swindon 39 15 12 12 50 47 57
Newport County 38 16 7 15 49 57 55
Stevenage 40 15 9 16 45 52 54
Crewe 40 15 8 17 49 52 53
Northampton 40 12 16 12 50 52 52
Oldham 38 13 12 13 56 48 51
Cheltenham 40 14 9 17 52 58 51
Grimsby Town 40 14 7 19 40 50 49
Morecambe 40 12 9 19 45 62 45
Port Vale 40 11 11 18 35 46 44
Crawley Town 40 12 7 21 40 59 43
Cambridge United 39 11 9 19 34 57 42
Yeovil 40 9 9 22 37 59 36
Notts County 40 8 12 20 41 72 36
Macclesfield 39 8 11 20 41 65 35
Saturday, March 30

Morecambe 1, Crawley Town 0

Yeovil 1, Newport County 3

Forest Green 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Bury 1, Swindon 3

Tranmere 3, Carlisle 0

Oldham 2, Grimsby Town 0

Cambridge United 0, Colchester 1

Northampton 1, Port Vale 2

Crewe 1, Cheltenham 3

Exeter 1, Mansfield Town 4

Lincoln City 1, Macclesfield 1

Stevenage 0, Notts County 3

Tuesday, April 2

Oldham vs. Tranmere 1845 GMT

Bury vs. Cambridge United 1845 GMT

Saturday, April 6

Carlisle vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Oldham 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Notts County vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Swindon vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT

Tuesday, April 9

Macclesfield vs. Exeter 1845 GMT

Newport County vs. Swindon 1845 GMT