New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Apr
|294.00
|295.05
|291.80
|292.05 Down 1.55
|May
|294.15
|298.85
|291.55
|292.45 Down 1.15
|Jun
|295.00
|299.00
|292.00
|292.85 Down 1.10
|Jul
|294.45
|299.35
|292.35
|293.15 Down 1.05
|Aug
|296.25
|296.80
|293.60
|293.60
|Down .90
|Sep
|295.40
|299.50
|292.95
|293.70 Down 1.00
|Oct
|296.80
|297.05
|294.15
|294.15
|Down .90
|Nov
|297.25
|297.25
|294.35
|294.35
|Down .90
|Dec
|296.85
|300.05
|294.00
|294.20
|Down .95
|Jan
|297.45
|297.45
|294.45
|294.45 Down 1.00
|Feb
|297.15
|297.35
|294.50
|294.50
|Down .85
|Mar
|297.15
|297.20
|294.50
|294.50
|Down .95
|Apr
|297.65
|297.65
|294.80
|294.80
|Down .85
|May
|297.55
|297.65
|294.90
|294.90
|Down .90
|Jun
|297.95
|297.95
|295.25
|295.25
|Down .90
|Jul
|295.35
|Down .85
|Aug
|295.75
|Down .80
|Sep
|295.85
|Down .85
|Oct
|295.95
|Down .85
|Nov
|296.05
|Down .85
|Dec
|298.75
|298.75
|296.20
|296.20
|Down .90
|Jan
|296.30
|Down .90
|Feb
|296.35
|Down .90
|Mar
|296.50
|Down .90
|May
|296.55
|Down .90
|Jul
|296.60
|Down .90
|Sep
|296.65
|Down .90
|Dec
|297.00
|Down .90
|Mar
|297.05
|Down .90
|May
|297.10
|Down .90
|Jul
|297.15
|Down .90
|Sep
|297.20
|Down .90
|Dec
|297.25
|Down .90
|Mar
|297.30
|Down .90
|May
|297.35
|Down .90
|Jul
|297.40
|Down .90
|Sep
|297.45
|Down .90
|Dec
|297.50
|Down .90
|Mar
|297.55
|Down .90