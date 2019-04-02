  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/04/02 03:17

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Apr 294.00 295.05 291.80 292.05 Down 1.55
May 294.15 298.85 291.55 292.45 Down 1.15
Jun 295.00 299.00 292.00 292.85 Down 1.10
Jul 294.45 299.35 292.35 293.15 Down 1.05
Aug 296.25 296.80 293.60 293.60 Down .90
Sep 295.40 299.50 292.95 293.70 Down 1.00
Oct 296.80 297.05 294.15 294.15 Down .90
Nov 297.25 297.25 294.35 294.35 Down .90
Dec 296.85 300.05 294.00 294.20 Down .95
Jan 297.45 297.45 294.45 294.45 Down 1.00
Feb 297.15 297.35 294.50 294.50 Down .85
Mar 297.15 297.20 294.50 294.50 Down .95
Apr 297.65 297.65 294.80 294.80 Down .85
May 297.55 297.65 294.90 294.90 Down .90
Jun 297.95 297.95 295.25 295.25 Down .90
Jul 295.35 Down .85
Aug 295.75 Down .80
Sep 295.85 Down .85
Oct 295.95 Down .85
Nov 296.05 Down .85
Dec 298.75 298.75 296.20 296.20 Down .90
Jan 296.30 Down .90
Feb 296.35 Down .90
Mar 296.50 Down .90
May 296.55 Down .90
Jul 296.60 Down .90
Sep 296.65 Down .90
Dec 297.00 Down .90
Mar 297.05 Down .90
May 297.10 Down .90
Jul 297.15 Down .90
Sep 297.20 Down .90
Dec 297.25 Down .90
Mar 297.30 Down .90
May 297.35 Down .90
Jul 297.40 Down .90
Sep 297.45 Down .90
Dec 297.50 Down .90
Mar 297.55 Down .90