  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/04/02 03:18

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 94.60 Down 2.45
May 94.05 94.80 91.65 92.10 Down 2.40
Jul 97.30 Down 2.05
Jul 96.80 97.40 94.15 94.60 Down 2.45
Sep 99.50 100.05 96.90 97.30 Down 2.45
Dec 103.20 103.85 100.70 101.15 Down 2.40
Mar 107.05 107.65 104.60 105.00 Down 2.40
May 109.80 109.80 107.10 107.50 Down 2.35
Jul 111.80 111.90 109.45 109.80 Down 2.25
Sep 113.95 113.95 111.65 112.00 Down 2.20
Dec 117.00 117.00 114.85 115.20 Down 2.10
Mar 119.05 119.05 118.10 118.45 Down 2.00
May 121.25 121.25 120.70 120.70 Down 1.90
Jul 123.50 123.50 122.95 122.95 Down 1.90
Sep 125.55 125.55 124.95 124.95 Down 1.90
Dec 128.35 128.35 127.70 127.70 Down 1.75