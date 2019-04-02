New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|94.60
|Down 2.45
|May
|94.05
|94.80
|91.65
|92.10
|Down 2.40
|Jul
|97.30
|Down 2.05
|Jul
|96.80
|97.40
|94.15
|94.60
|Down 2.45
|Sep
|99.50
|100.05
|96.90
|97.30
|Down 2.45
|Dec
|103.20
|103.85
|100.70
|101.15
|Down 2.40
|Mar
|107.05
|107.65
|104.60
|105.00
|Down 2.40
|May
|109.80
|109.80
|107.10
|107.50
|Down 2.35
|Jul
|111.80
|111.90
|109.45
|109.80
|Down 2.25
|Sep
|113.95
|113.95
|111.65
|112.00
|Down 2.20
|Dec
|117.00
|117.00
|114.85
|115.20
|Down 2.10
|Mar
|119.05
|119.05
|118.10
|118.45
|Down 2.00
|May
|121.25
|121.25
|120.70
|120.70
|Down 1.90
|Jul
|123.50
|123.50
|122.95
|122.95
|Down 1.90
|Sep
|125.55
|125.55
|124.95
|124.95
|Down 1.90
|Dec
|128.35
|128.35
|127.70
|127.70
|Down 1.75