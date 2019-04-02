  1. Home
Movie theater owners, studios and stars convene at CinemaCon

By LINDSEY BAHR , AP Film Writer,Associated Press
2019/04/02 00:46
FILE - This April 26, 2018, file photo shows CinemaCon attendees walking through the lobby during CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas, the official convention

LAS VEGAS (AP) — CinemaCon, the annual gathering of movie exhibitors and distributors, kicks off Monday in Las Vegas.

Hollywood's biggest studios, from Disney to Warner Bros., descend on Caesar's Palace armed with splashy footage, trailers and some of their biggest stars to preview and stir up excitement for their upcoming films to an audience of theater owners and industry executives.

On the convention floor, exhibitors will also get the chance to see the latest and greatest in movie going offerings, from luxury seating to advanced screen technology and enhanced concession snacks.

CinemaCon runs through Thursday.