FILE - In this April 28, 2014 file photo, Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika sits in a wheelchair after taking oath as President, in Algiers. Alg
FILE - In this March 11, 2019 file photo, Algerian Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui speaks in Algiers. Algerian national television announced Sunday M
Teargas is used to disperse demonstrators during clashes with police in Algiers, Algeria, March 29, 2019. Algerians taking to the streets for their si
A police officers walks with a teargas rifle during clashes in Algiers, Algeria, March 29, 2019. Algerians taking to the streets for their sixth strai
Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, right, speaks with Algeria's Vice Prime Minister Ramtane Lamamra, in Carthage near Tunis, Tunisia, Friday, Mar
In this picture taken on June 27, 2012, Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, left, and his Army chief of staff, Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah, review an h
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Embattled Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika says he will step down before his fourth term ends on April 28.
In a short statement issue on Monday, the president's office said Bouteflika would take "important steps to ensure the continuity of the functioning of state institutions" during a transition period following his departure from the post he's held since 1999.
Millions of Algerians have been holding weekly protests nationwide to demand that Bouteflika leave office along with his cadre of loyalists. The 82-year-old president has been in public rarely since he suffered a stroke in 2013.
He originally declared his candidacy for a fifth term, then withdrew and postponed the election in response to the massive protests.