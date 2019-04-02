British parliamentarians are holding another round of "indicative votes" on Monday, in the hope of finding one plan that can command a majority.

The next deadline for setting out the way forward with the EU falls on April 12. If it does not a present a plan, the UK could fall out of the bloc without a deal. The head of the EU's executive stressed on Monday that according to EU rules, the UK would have to take part in European Parliament elections if it stays in the bloc beyond April 12.

"Whether I want that is another question," European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters in the western German city of Saarbrücken.

An earlier round of "indicative votes" on eight options last week failed to secure a majority for any of them. Prime Minister Theresa May has previously ruled out two of the ideas — remaining in a customs union with the EU, or holding a second referendum.

The current deal put forward by May has failed twice in parliament in its entirety, and again last week as a partial vote.

House Speaker John Bercow selected the following options from a list of eight:

Option C

Option D

Option E

Option G

(Ken Clarke): Make it UK law to negotiate a customs union with the EU.(Nick Boles): Common Market 2.0/Norway-plus.(Peter Kyle): Put any agreed Brexit deal to a public vote.(Joanna Cherry): Give parliament a final vote to avoid no-deal and revoke Article 50 as a last resort.

The House voted 322-277 for the debate to continue into Wednesday. The vote on the four options will be held on Monday night.

Other, related questions of the day include:

What will the government do?

It is unclear what the government will do if any of the indicative votes finds a majority. A five-hour Cabinet meeting is to be held on Tuesday, which commentators in London suggest could include planning for a general election.

May told her ministers to boycott the indicative votes, which will be made, again and unusually, in writing on Monday night.

On Monday afternoon, May met with 170 Conservative MPs who wrote to her demanding the UK leaves the EU "with or without a deal" on April 12.

An opposition shift?

The main opposition Labour party has said it would call on its members to vote "Common Market 2.0/Norway-plus" if it is selected from the eight options by the house speaker, John Bercow. This indicates a change from Labour toward staying in the single market, accepting free movement of citizens across borders.

A record petition

Also being debated on Monday is the online petition signed by more than 6 million people calling on MPs to revoke Article 50, the declaration of the UK's intention to leave the bloc. There will be no vote.

Siemens urges customs union

The UK head of German industrial giant Siemens, Jürgen Maier, on Monday urged British lawmakers to back a customs union with the EU, saying this would allow the frictionless EU-UK trade that many companies need for stability in their business dealings.

Maier said the political chaos in the UK was making the country a "laughing stock" and impeding the investment decisions needed for businesses to function properly.

tj/jm (AP, Reuters, dpa)

