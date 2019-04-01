  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/01 22:03
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 57 20 .740
x-Toronto 54 23 .701 3
x-Philadelphia 49 27 .645
x-Boston 45 32 .584 12
x-Indiana 45 32 .584 12
Detroit 39 37 .513 17½
Brooklyn 39 38 .506 18
Miami 38 38 .500 18½
Orlando 38 39 .494 19
Charlotte 35 41 .461 21½
Washington 32 46 .410 25½
Atlanta 28 49 .364 29
Chicago 21 56 .273 36
Cleveland 19 58 .247 38
New York 14 62 .184 42½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 52 24 .684
x-Denver 51 25 .671 1
y-Houston 49 28 .636
x-Portland 48 28 .632 4
x-Utah 46 30 .605 6
x-L.A. Clippers 47 31 .603 6
x-San Antonio 44 33 .571
x-Oklahoma City 44 33 .571
Sacramento 38 39 .494 14½
L.A. Lakers 35 42 .455 17½
Minnesota 34 42 .447 18
New Orleans 32 46 .410 21
Memphis 31 46 .403 21½
Dallas 30 46 .395 22
Phoenix 17 60 .221 35½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 136, Milwaukee 135, OT

Dallas 106, Oklahoma City 103

L.A. Lakers 130, New Orleans 102

Sacramento 113, San Antonio 106

Washington 95, Denver 90

Golden State 137, Charlotte 90

L.A. Clippers 113, Memphis 96

Monday's Games

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.