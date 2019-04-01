TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – For the third day in a row, Chinese military aircraft have left Chinese air space, provoking neighbors in the region.



On the afternoon of April 1, three Chinese aircraft, including two H-6K bombers and one Y-9 transport and reconnaissance plane crossed the Miyako Strait south of Okinawa, and entered the Western Pacific, according to the Japanese Self Defense Force.

The flight drill follows an incident on Sunday, March 31, in which two Chinese J-11 fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait forcing the Taiwan Air Force to scramble jets.

In response, President Tsai issued a standing ordered for the Air Force to forcefully expel any Chinese military aircraft that intentionally cross into Taiwan’s airspace. The American Institute in Taiwan has condemned the actions of China's air force as "harmful" to regional peace.

The day previous, on March 30, a fleet of seven Chinese military aircraft transited the Mikayo Strait, forcing Japan to scramble fighter jets to monitor their passage.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense issued a statement regarding Monday’s transit, noting that the warplanes did not enter Taiwan’s airspace, and that the military remains alert and prepared to respond to any threat posed by China, reports Apple Daily.