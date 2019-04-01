President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) said they secured most mayoral positions nationwide in Sunday's municipal elections. But the AKP suffered major losses, as the main opposition's candidates eked out a win in the capital Ankara and pulled ahead in Istanbul, according to results released Monday.

In Istanbul, the election board said the opposition's mayoral candidate was ahead. Erdogan's AKP later claimed victory in Turkey's largest and most politically important city, after claiming there were voting irregularities.

State media reported that Erdogan's Islamic-based party won over 44 percent of the votes across the country, while the main opposition party, the Republican Peoples' Party (CHP), bagged over 30 percent of the vote.

More than 57 million voters were eligible to take part in electing the mayors for 30 major cities, 51 provincial capitals and 922 districts across Turkey. The elections were seen as a crucial test for Erdogan's popularity.

Opposition pulls ahead in Istanbul

With 99 percent of the ballot counted, the joint opposition candidate for Ankara mayor, Mansur Yavas, was ahead with 50.89 percent of votes and the AKP trailed with 47.06 percent, Anadolu state agency reported.

The race for the mayor's office in Istanbul was much closer. On Monday morning, the head of Turkey's Supreme Election Board said that opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu was ahead by more than 25,000 votes — putting him on track to beat AKP candidate Binali Yildirim.

"Winning Istanbul is winning the hearts of 16 million in Istanbul. My only goal right now is to serve well. I promise a different political language," Imamoglu said in Istanbul on Monday.

His rival Yildirim acknowledged the lead, but said that the AKP will contest the vote. The party claims that voting irregularities had an impact on the outcome.

A 'referendum' on Erdogan's leadership

President Erdogan's past electoral successes have been based on a strong economy, but with a weakening currency, increasing inflation and soaring food prices, his conservative AKP party faced a tough challenge on key mayoral seats.

On Sunday night, the Turkish president told supporters that his political party remained the "number one party" in the country, but also acknowledged possible shortcomings in the municipal elections.

Anticipating possible losses in the cities, he said that perhaps his party could not express itself enough to some voters.

"If there are any shortcomings, it is our duty to correct them," Erdogan told a crowd gathered in Ankara.

The Turkish president hinted at the possibility of losing in Istanbul, but focused on the positives. "In Istanbul, the majority of the districts are either ours or head-to-head. What does this mean? Even if our people gave away the mayorship, they gave the districts to the AK Party," he said.

Violence and unfair advantage

Voting was marred by election violence that killed at least two people and wounded dozens across the country.

Erdogan expressed his sorrow over the deaths and said he did not want them to become a cause for "a questioning or a judgment between political parties."

Erdogan used the election campaign to malign the opposition parties, portraying them as enemies of the country. He also said that Turkey's economic woes were a result of attacks by enemies at home and abroad.

The opposition pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) had boycotted the elections in several cities, dubbing the vote unfair. Some of the HDP leaders have been jailed on terror charges, accusations they reject.

The HDP accused the government of trying "to paralyze the HDP organizationally, and render the playing field even more uneven."

Independent observers say that opposition parties campaigned at a disadvantage because Erdogan's daily rallies dominated media, which is either pro-government or controlled by the president's supporters.

Since a botched military coup in 2015, President Erdogan has tightened his grip over power and has launched a crackdown on rights groups, civil society and opposition activists.

rs, jcg,shs/jil (AP, Reuters, AFP)

