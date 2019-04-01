European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Italian public broadcaster RAI on Sunday he is "running out" of patience with the United Kingdom over Brexit.

His comments came two days after the divorce deal put forward by British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a third defeat in parliament — a vote which occurred on the day the UK was initially scheduled to leave the European Union.

"With our British friends we have a lot of patience, but even patience is running out," Juncker said in an interview with Italian public broadcaster RAI on Sunday. "So far we know what the British parliament says no to, but we don't know what it might say yes to."

Juncker said he would like British parliament to agree on a path forward "in the coming hours and days."

Asked if a second referendum might be possible, the European Commission president said that is a matter "that concerns the British only."

Time running out

In mid-March, the EU granted the UK an extension for the Article 50 exit process with the hope that British MPs would use that time ratify some sort of agreement.

Last week, British Parliament held "indicative votes" on eight alternative Brexit plans, but none achieved a majority. Days later, May put up her Brexit deal for a third vote, vowing to step down as prime minister if it passed, only to see it fail by vote of 344-286.

The UK now has until April 12 to either agree on a divorce agreement with the EU or file another extension to Article 50, which could potentially see Britain participate in May's European elections.

On Monday, British parliament is set to hold another round of indicative votes on potential Brexit options. One of them includes a customs union with the EU, something May has always ruled out.

dv/jil (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.