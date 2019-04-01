TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The 2019 New Taipei Water Festival, or “Songkran Festival,” will take place on Huaxin Street (華新街), April 14 (Sunday), according to New Taipei Cultural Affairs Department.

This is in Zhonghe district, New Taipei City, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The water festival is the biggest traditional holiday for Thais and other Southeast Asian peoples.

The tradition of splashing water on each other during the festival represents purification and the washing away of one's sins and bad luck at the beginning of a new year. It’s believed the more water people get splashed on them during the festival, the more happiness they will receive.

New Taipei City has more new immigrants than any other municipality in the country. The city government has hosted the New Taipei Water Festival in mid-April every year since 1998 to assuage Myanmar and Thai immigrants’ homesickness.

In addition to all the water-themed activities, this year’s festival will also include eminent monks praying for blessings, spectacular performances by art and cultural groups, and free Southeast Asian cuisine. There will also be a draw, with the biggest prize being a Taiwan-Thailand or Taiwan-Myanmar round-trip ticket, the Cultural Affairs Department said.

For more information about the event, please visit this site.