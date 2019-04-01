ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has hired long-time Portugal national team spokesman Onofre Costa as head of communications.

FIFA says Costa started work in Zurich on Monday. He takes over from Fabrice Jouhaud, who led the world soccer body's media department since August 2016.

Costa joins as European soccer resists FIFA President Gianni Infantino's plans for new and expanded tournaments, including a 24-team Club World Cup.

He previously worked for Infantino as spokesman in the FIFA election campaign which the then-UEFA general secretary won in February 2016.

Infantino is unopposed to get a renewed four-year mandate on June 5 in Paris.

Jouhaud had joined FIFA from the "L'Equipe 21" broadcast channel, run by the French sports newspaper.

___

