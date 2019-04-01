TAIWAN (Taiwan News) -- Former premier and presidential candidate, William Lai (賴清德), answered questions from citizens during an online forum Monday, April 1.



One netizen asked if Lai was playing a “fake game” in his bid to challenge the incumbent, Tsai Ing-wen, for the nomination from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the upcoming 2020 elections.

Lai responded “No” and insisted he is serious in his challenge to Tsai for the nomination.

Lai continued by stating that he hopes the DPP’s selection of their nominee will be fair and transparent, and establish a model primary system for political parties to reference in the future.



Echoing previous statements made DPP Party Chair, Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), Lai said that no matter the outcome of the DPP’s primary selection process, DPP supporters should avoid factionalism, and continue to support the party’s nominee.

Lai noted that the DPP’s nomination process has caused inner party disputes in the past and hopes the party will not repeat the same mistakes.



Lai emphasized that promoting the well-being of Taiwanese people and fostering unity across society are his highest priorities, reports Liberty Times.