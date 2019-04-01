  1. Home
AIT urges China to cease 'harmful' conduct after PLAAF incursion in Taiwan Strait

Beijing's actions undermine cross strait status-quo and regional peace, according to an AIT statement

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/01 18:36

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Sunday, March 31, two fighter jets from China's People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) were intercepted by the Taiwanese Air Force after crossing the median line of the Taiwan strait, drawing strong protest from Taiwan's President, Tsai Ing-wen.

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on April 1 also released a statement cautioning Beijing, and denouncing the incursions of military aircraft as “harmful” to the existing status-quo and to peace across the Taiwan Strait.

AIT, representing the United States' government in Taiwan, urged Beijing to cease its attempts to threaten or coerce the people of Taiwan.

Such actions undermine the status-quo which has been a basis of regional stability for decades, according to a statement from AIT spokesperson, Amanda Mansour, reported by Liberty Times.

Taiwan’s interception of Chinese military aircraft on March 31, follows one day after seven Chinese military aircraft transited the Miyako Strait between Japan and Taiwan. In Saturday’s incident, Japanese Self Defense Force also scrambled jets to monitor the actions of the Chinese aircraft.

In response to Sunday’s incursion by Chinese PLAAF jets, Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the following public statement through Twitter.



The AIT urged the Chinese government to resume cross-strait dialogue with Taiwan, and to refrain from any further “harmful” actions.
