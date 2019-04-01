TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two children were reportedly killed and numerous others injured after a whirlwind hit a fairground in China’s Henan Province.

State-run media outlet CGTN reports the dust storm arrived in central Henan’s Yucheng County at around 3 p.m. local time on Sunday (March 31). Winds whipped a large bouncy castle and other inflatable paraphernalia into the air, leaving a trail of destruction at the scenic spot.

Although the whirlwind lasted around three to four minutes, according to the report, two children were killed and twenty other people were hurt, with one sustaining serious injuries. The tornado was about 10 meters in diameter.

The freak weather phenomenon is known as a “dust devil,” and is common in arid regions. Dust devils form when pockets of hot air rise quickly through cooler air from the land’s surface.

Dust devils are rarely harmful, but can pose a threat if objects are caught in their updraft.



Footage captured by citizens at the scene (BJ News video)

Video footage of the incident shows the uprooted bouncy castle being blown through the air, while market vendors struggle to hold down gazebo tents.

A commentator says they could see around 10 people with visible injuries following the incident, many of which were children.

Henan is known as the birthplace of modern Chinese civilization and is home to some of the country’s oldest surviving Buddhist temples and artifacts. The province is subject to windy, dry winters under direct influence of the Siberian anticyclone.