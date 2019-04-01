The highly-anticipated second selection of The MICHELIN Guide Taipei will be announced on 10th April 2019! Mandarin Oriental, Taipei is delighted to host the Michelin Guide Taipei gala dinner in its Grand Ballroom for the second year. This star-studded night will bear witness to five chefs from local and regional Michelin-starred restaurants presenting their creations inspired by works of art. As the only chef who has been invited to cook for the guests at the gala dinner for the second year, Chef de Cuisine of Ya Ge Chinese restaurant, Tse Man, is thrilled to share and surprise guests with his creative culinary creation. The Michelin Guide Taipei 2019 gala dinner is priced at USD 600 per person.

Since Ya Ge Chinese restaurant was awarded one star by the inaugural Michelin Guide Taipei, Chef Tse has never ceased to come up with new ideas and to discover new ingredients to delight diners in Taipei. To be recognised by the Michelin Guide last year was a tremendous honour for the entire team at Ya Ge. To continuously offer guests a consistent level of fine dining services, Chef Tse Man believes that the quality of ingredients should never be compromised, a collaborative rapport with service staff is crucial, and an exquisitely crafted menu to match what the guests want should be offered.

Therefore, Chef Tse Man personally checks on the ingredients to make sure all the standards are in place and the flavours are presented correctly. In addition, the team of passionate chefs would often discuss ways to give traditional Cantonese dishes a modern twist to surprise diners. Service manager would regularly conduct training sessions after operating hours to enhance service procedures as well as product knowledge. Furthermore, to offer guests a more holistic dining experience with a range of delicious wine options, Ya Ge has recruited a professional sommelier at the restaurant. Lastly, Chef Tse presented a tempting tasting menu featuring some of the most classic Cantonese dishes to make sure guests enjoy the best of the best.

Getting a star is just the beginning, but to maintain this honour and to continuously delight guests with exquisite flavours will be a daring aspiration for the entire team.