TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Popular Cantonese restaurant in Taipei’s East District, The Sweet Dynasty, has closed its doors.

The restaurant, which first opened nearly 16 years ago, is one of several landmark eateries to leave the area due to skyrocketing rent, reports Business Today. Traditional Chinese restaurant Yun Fu Lou (永福樓) also ceased service earlier this year.

The Sweet Dynasty joins fashion brands Superdry and Forever 21, Korean retailer SPAO, watch manufacturer Swatch and beauty supply store SASA, all of whom have up and left the area within the past twelve months.

Some global brands maintain their presence in the island’s capital but have chosen to relocate to other popular areas such as Ximending and Xinyi District.

While Taipei’s East District used to be a bustling center of fashion-forward retail, reports suggest shoppers are changing their habits and choosing to spend more time elsewhere in the city.

Passenger traffic through Zhongxiao Fuxing and Zhongxiao Dunhua MRT stations has decreased, according to Business Today, whereas Ximen, Xinyi and Taipei City Hall stations have all gained passenger traffic.

Despite this, cost of rent in the East District continues to rise, leading media outlets to label Zhongxiao East Road as “the most expensive ghost street.”

Reports suggest rent is also shooting up in some of the newly-popular areas, however.

Ximending is part of Wanhua District—the oldest part of the city, known for its historical landmarks. Despite this, rent in the area’s pedestrian zone averages between NT$17,000 and NT$20,000, according to reports.