Taiwan seeks to impose fines on nationals holding public office in China

At least 66 Taiwanese are allegedly working as community director assistants in China

  563
By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/01 16:25
Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (right)

Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (right) (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of 66 Taiwanese nationals are allegedly working as assistants to community directors in China, and may be facing fines for violations against the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), a cabinet official said Monday.

The Ministry of the Interior (MOI) has imposed a fine of NT$100,000 on Li Pei-chen (李佩珍) and Fu Kun-ung (符坤龍), two Taiwanese citizens who were discovered working in an administrative capacity for the government of Xiamen, a port city on China’s southeast coast, reported Liberty Times.

Prior to an interpellation session at the Legislative Yuan on April 1, Minister of the Interior, Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇), reiterated that the government of Taiwan will not condone Taiwanese citizens assuming official posts in China, despite complaints by some who claim they have not engaged in any work for political purposes.

Hsu added that the Mainland Affairs Council has initiated an investigation into Taiwanese citizens reportedly working as community directors’ assistants in China, making it clear that penalties will be imposed accordingly as the positions being investigated undoubtedly qualify as public offices, the report quoted him.

As stipulated by Article 33 of the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, Taiwan nationals shall not take up posts at any authorities, institutions or legislative organs at any government level in China.
Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area
Taiwanese in China
cross-strait relations
Ministry of the Interior

